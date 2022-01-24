  • Home
NBEMS FDST 2021 Admit Card Released, How To Download

NBEMS FDST 2021 Admit Card: The Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST 2021) will be held on January 28. Download hall ticket at nbe.edu.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 24, 2022 6:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NBEMS FDST 2021 Admit Card Released, How To Download
FDST 2021 will be held on January 28
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NBEMS FDST 2021 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the hall ticket for Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2021. The candidates who will appear in the Foreign Dental Screening Test can download the admit card on the website- nbe.edu.in.

The Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST 2021) will be held on January 28. The screening result will be released by February 21, 2022.

NBEMS FDST 2021 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website- nbe.edu.in
  2. Click on FDST 2021 Download Admit Card Link
  3. A Candidate page will be displayed
  4. Enter you application id/ date of birth
  5. FDST 2021 hall ticket will appear on screen
  6. Download FDST 2021 admit card, take a print out for further reference.

The information bulleting on dental screening test is available to download on the official website- natboard.edu.in. For any query, please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595/011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at email ID: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in or at NBEMS communication web portal-exam.natboard.edu.in.

