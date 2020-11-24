NBE Warns Students Against Spoofed Notices

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has warned students against false messages and information using spoofed notices in the name of the board. “It has come to the notice of NBE that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed Notices in the name of NBE,” a statement issued in this regard said.

The National Board of Examinations, the administering body of postgraduate medical education and examinations, further clarified that the board publishes various notices relating to its activities on its official websites -- www.natboard.edu.in and www.nbe.edu.in only. It said that NBE’s notices issued after July 2020 have a QR code on it. “Scanning the QR code will redirect the user to the said Notice on NBE website,” it added.

The board has also advised students and other stakeholders to visit the NBE websites for correct and authentic information regarding NBE.

“Stakeholders are advised not to be allured or misled by any unverified Notice and should cross verify any information regarding NBE through its website,” the statement added.