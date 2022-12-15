  • Home
NBE Warns FMGE December 2022 Aspirants Of Fake Social Media Groups

FMGE 2022 Exams: The fake social media platforms are claiming to provide FMGE questions for the upcoming FMGE December 2022 in exchange for a considerable amount of money.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 15, 2022 3:15 pm IST

NBE Warns FMGE December 2022 Aspirants Of Fake Social Media Groups
FMGE 2022 on January 20, 2023
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has warned the FMGE December 2022 aspirants of fake social media platforms trying to deceive the aspirants. The fake social media platforms are claiming to provide FMGE questions for the upcoming FMGE December 2022 in exchange for a considerable amount of money. FMGE December 2022 will be held on January 20, 2023.

Warning the aspirants not to fall prey to these, NBEMS said: “A routine surf was conducted by NBEMS officials and it came to light that certain persons are fraudulently trying to deceive FMGE candidates through social media platforms.”

The aforesaid cozeners on such social media platforms, FMGE added, are claiming to provide FMGE questions for the upcoming FMG Examination December 2022 in exchange for a considerable amount of money.

The board has also registered a police complaint against such fraudsters and their accomplices for misuse of the NBEMS logo and for their attempt to befool FMGE aspirants in the name of providing FMGE December 2022 questions in return for money.

“Applicants for FMGE December 2022 are hereby cautioned not to be allured or misled by such unscrupulous elements who are befooling FMGE aspirants by claiming to have questions of upcoming FMGE December 2022 accessed through the authority,” NBE said.

