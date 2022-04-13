NBE To Offer 14 New DNB/FNB Courses, Application Process Begins From April 15

  • Home
The application process for the courses will commence from April 15, the candidates can apply at natboard.edu.in till June 15

Education | Updated: Apr 13, 2022 9:36 pm IST

Apply at natboard.edu.in till June 15
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has launched 14 new Diplomate of National Board (DNB)/Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses. The application process for the courses will commence from April 15, the candidates can apply at natboard.edu.in till June 15. "The application forms have to be submitted only in online mode through Online Accreditation Application Portal (OAAP) which can be accessed through NBEMS website www.natboard.edu.in,” NBE notification mentioned.

The courses offered by NBE are- Renal Transplant (FNB), Andrology (FNB), Minimal Access Urology (FNB), Paediatric Urology (FNB), Musculoskeletal Radiology (MSK Radiology) (FNB), Fetal Radiology (FNB), Paediatric Anaesthesia (FNB), Onco-Anaesthesia (FNB), Transplant Anaesthesia (FNB), Trauma Anaesthesia and Critical Care (FNB), Head and Neck Oncology (FNB), Bariatric Surgery (FNB), Cardiac Electrophysiology (FNB), Geriatric Medicine (DNB).

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) was established in 1975 by the Government of India with the prime objective of improving the quality of Medical Education by establishing high and uniform standards of postgraduate examinations in modern medicine on All India basis. NBEMS conducts post graduate and post-doctoral examinations in approved disciplines leading to the award of Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) and Fellow of National Board (FNB), the release mentioned.

