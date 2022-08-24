NBE To Announce DNB PDCET 2022 Result Today; How To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download DNB PDCET 2022 scorecard at nbe.edu.in

DNB PDCET 2022 Result: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will announce the result for the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2022 today, August 24. As per schedule, the PDCET result will be announced by August 24. The candidates who have appeared in the PDCET exam 2022 can check and download scorecard on the website- nbe.edu.in.

Latest: Know your Chances in Hospitals & Colleges programs through DNB PDCET exam, Check Now- DNB PDCET College Predictor

To check and download the PDCET result 2022, click on the result link and download the PDF document. Check the subject wise results and ranks, download PDF and take a print out for further reference.

DNB PDCET 2022 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the DNB PDCET official websites- natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu

Click on DNB PDCET- 2022 result link

On the next window, click on the link- 'Click here to view the result' and download the PDF document

Subject wise result and rank list will appear on the screen

Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The NBE conducts the DNB PDCET exam for admission to 1,856 DNB (Post Diploma) seats in 942 colleges in India. The entrance exam was conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode on July 24.