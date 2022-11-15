NBE Reschedules FMGE December 2022 Exam Due To Delhi MCD Elections

  • Home
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has revised the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2022 exam date.

Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 15, 2022 6:27 pm IST

FMGE December 2022 exam rescheduled
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has revised the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2022 exam date. As per the official release, due to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections on December 4, NBE has rescheduled the FMGE December 2022 exam on January 20, 2023. The examination will be held as per the scheduled time from morning 7 am to evening 7 pm. Earlier the medical entrance examination for foreign graduates was scheduled to be held on December 4, 2022.

Candidates will be able to appear in FMGE December 2022 demo test from January 10, 2023. The admit cards will now be issued on January 13. The result of FMGE December 2022 will be declared by February 10, 2023. The NBE has also extended the FMGE application form correction window till December 15.

Candidates can make necessary corrections in their uploaded documents and certificates within the stipulated timeline. The NBE will release the list of incorrect applications on its website and will provide the last opportunity to candidates to make necessary modifications to their application details between December 24 and December 30, 2022.

Pending documents can be submitted only on the online portal which can be accessed through the weblink-- exam.natboard.edu.in/fmge.php. If a candidate failed to rectify the deficiencies in their applications before the last date December 30, s/he will be declared ineligible and will not be allowed to take the FMGE December 2022 exam.

Foreign Medical Graduates Examination
