The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced tentative dates for different medical exams scheduled between July, 2021 and March 2022. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 will be conducted on September 11, NEET Superspeciality (SS) 2021 will be held on November 13 and 14, and NEET MDS 2022 is scheduled for December 19, the NBE said.

DNB-PDCET 2021 is scheduled for September 19 and FET 2021 for November 20, it said.

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2021 session, and Foreign Dental Screening Test 2021 will be conducted on December 12. Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2021 will be held on November 20.

NBE Medical Exam Calendar 2021-22

Name of examination Date DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examinations – December 2020 Session July/August, 2021 DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations – June 2021 Session August 24, 25, 26, and 27 NEET-PG 2021 September 11 DNB-PDCET 2021 September 19 NBEMS Recruitment Test September 20 DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examinations – June 2021 Session November/December NEET-SS 2021 November 13, 14 FET 2021 November 20 FMGE December 2021 session December 12 Foreign Dental Screening Test 2021 December 12 DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations – December 2021 Session December 16, 17, 18 and 19 NEET-MDS 2022 December 19 Fellowship Exit Examination 2021 February/March, 2022

“The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations. Please refer to NBEMS website www.natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in for information bulletins, application forms and other details of these examinations as and when notified,” the NBE said in a statement.