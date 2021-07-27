NBE Releases Schedule For 2021-22 Medical Exams

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 will be conducted on September 11, NEET Superspeciality (SS) 2021 will be held on November 13 and 14, and NEET MDS 2022 is scheduled for December 19, the NBE said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 27, 2021 4:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2021 In September: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Karnataka HC Dismisses Plea Against Postponement Of NEET PG: Report
NEET PG 2021: Supreme Court Suggests Offering Grace Marks To Draw Doctors To COVID Fight
NEET PG 2021 Postponed Till August-End: Prime Minister’s Office
From JEE Main To NEET PG, List Of Entrance Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19
NEET PG 2021 Postponed Amid COVID Surge
NBE Releases Schedule For 2021-22 Medical Exams
DNB-PDCET 2021 is scheduled for September 19 and FET 2021 for November 20, the NBE said (representational)
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced tentative dates for different medical exams scheduled between July, 2021 and March 2022. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 will be conducted on September 11, NEET Superspeciality (SS) 2021 will be held on November 13 and 14, and NEET MDS 2022 is scheduled for December 19, the NBE said.

Latest: Know your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Specializations & Cut-offs, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

DNB-PDCET 2021 is scheduled for September 19 and FET 2021 for November 20, it said.

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2021 session, and Foreign Dental Screening Test 2021 will be conducted on December 12. Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2021 will be held on November 20.

NBE Medical Exam Calendar 2021-22

Name of examination

Date

DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examinations – December 2020 Session

July/August, 2021

DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations – June 2021 Session

August 24, 25, 26, and 27

NEET-PG 2021

September 11

DNB-PDCET 2021

September 19

NBEMS Recruitment Test

September 20

DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examinations – June 2021 Session

November/December

NEET-SS 2021

November 13, 14

FET 2021

November 20

FMGE December 2021 session

December 12

Foreign Dental Screening Test 2021

December 12

DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations – December 2021 Session

December 16, 17, 18 and 19

NEET-MDS 2022

December 19

Fellowship Exit Examination 2021

February/March, 2022

“The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations. Please refer to NBEMS website www.natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in for information bulletins, application forms and other details of these examinations as and when notified,” the NBE said in a statement.

Click here for more Education News
Education News NEET PG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date, Time: Latest News Live Updates
Live | CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date, Time: Latest News Live Updates
UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Latest Update On 10th Result Date, 12th Roll Number
Live | UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Latest Update On 10th Result Date, 12th Roll Number
CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates
Live | CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates
OJEE 2021: Registration Deadline Extended, 12 New Centres Added
OJEE 2021: Registration Deadline Extended, 12 New Centres Added
IIT, IIM Researchers Make Breakthrough In Pricing 'Carbon Risk'
IIT, IIM Researchers Make Breakthrough In Pricing 'Carbon Risk'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................