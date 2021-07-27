NBE Releases Schedule For 2021-22 Medical Exams
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced tentative dates for different medical exams scheduled between July, 2021 and March 2022. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 will be conducted on September 11, NEET Superspeciality (SS) 2021 will be held on November 13 and 14, and NEET MDS 2022 is scheduled for December 19, the NBE said.
DNB-PDCET 2021 is scheduled for September 19 and FET 2021 for November 20, it said.
Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2021 session, and Foreign Dental Screening Test 2021 will be conducted on December 12. Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2021 will be held on November 20.
NBE Medical Exam Calendar 2021-22
Name of examination
Date
DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examinations – December 2020 Session
July/August, 2021
DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations – June 2021 Session
August 24, 25, 26, and 27
NEET-PG 2021
September 11
DNB-PDCET 2021
September 19
NBEMS Recruitment Test
September 20
DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examinations – June 2021 Session
November/December
NEET-SS 2021
November 13, 14
FET 2021
November 20
FMGE December 2021 session
December 12
Foreign Dental Screening Test 2021
December 12
DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations – December 2021 Session
December 16, 17, 18 and 19
NEET-MDS 2022
December 19
Fellowship Exit Examination 2021
February/March, 2022
“The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations. Please refer to NBEMS website www.natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in for information bulletins, application forms and other details of these examinations as and when notified,” the NBE said in a statement.