  • Home
  • Education
  • NBE To Release NEET PG Admit Card On September 6

NBE To Release NEET PG Admit Card On September 6

NEET PG Admit Card Release Date: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) admit card will be released on Monday, September 6.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 4, 2021 1:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Supreme Court Allows Doctor To Attend Counselling For AIIMS PG, Post Doctoral Courses Admissions
NEET PG 2021 Registration, Application Correction Facility Ends Today
Delhi High Court Refuses To Direct Authorities To Extend Internship Deadline For NEET PG Eligibility
NEET PG 2021: Registration, Edit Window Extended Till August 25
NEET PG 2021: NBE Reopens Registration, Correction Window
NEET PG 2021: NBE To Reopen Registration, Correction Window
NBE To Release NEET PG Admit Card On September 6
NEET PG admit card release date announced
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) admit card will be released on Monday, September 6. The NEET PG administering body, the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences will publish the admit cards at nbe.edu.in. NEET PG is scheduled to be held on September 11 and is conducted for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes for the academic session 2021.

Latest: Know your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Specializations & Cut-offs, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

NEET PG admit cards were earlier released for the test scheduled to be held on April 18. However, the admit cards released earlier will now be considered “null and void”.

“Admit Cards issued earlier for examination on 18th April 2021 shall be treated as “null & void”. Fresh admit cards shall be issued on NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in on 6th September 2021,” an NBE statement added.

NEET PG Admit Card: Where, How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Login with the credentials including NEET PG application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated admit card link and download the NEET PG admit cards 2021

Step 4: Download the NEET PG admit card

NEET PG 2021 will be conducted for 200 multiple choice, single correct response questions in English language only for a total of 800 marks. The total number of questions in the NEET PG exam have been reduced to 200 as compared to 300 questions in the NEET PG 2020 paper.

Candidates taking the NEET PG test will be provided with a protective face shield, face mask and sanitizer sachets individually at test centres.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG NEET PG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh Board Reduces Class 9 To 12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Session
Madhya Pradesh Board Reduces Class 9 To 12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Session
Jamia Hamdard To Reopen In Phased Manner From September 7
Jamia Hamdard To Reopen In Phased Manner From September 7
PGCET Karnataka 2021: KEA Begins Application For MBA, MTech And Other Courses
PGCET Karnataka 2021: KEA Begins Application For MBA, MTech And Other Courses
NTA To Release JEE Main Session 4 Answer Key Soon; Details On Marking Scheme Here
NTA To Release JEE Main Session 4 Answer Key Soon; Details On Marking Scheme Here
Visva Bharati Announces Immediate Resumption Of Admission Process After High Court's Interim Ruling
Visva Bharati Announces Immediate Resumption Of Admission Process After High Court's Interim Ruling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................