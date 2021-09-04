NBE To Release NEET PG Admit Card On September 6

NEET PG admit card release date announced

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) admit card will be released on Monday, September 6. The NEET PG administering body, the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences will publish the admit cards at nbe.edu.in. NEET PG is scheduled to be held on September 11 and is conducted for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes for the academic session 2021.

NEET PG admit cards were earlier released for the test scheduled to be held on April 18. However, the admit cards released earlier will now be considered “null and void”.

“Admit Cards issued earlier for examination on 18th April 2021 shall be treated as “null & void”. Fresh admit cards shall be issued on NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in on 6th September 2021,” an NBE statement added.

NEET PG Admit Card: Where, How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Login with the credentials including NEET PG application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated admit card link and download the NEET PG admit cards 2021

Step 4: Download the NEET PG admit card

NEET PG 2021 will be conducted for 200 multiple choice, single correct response questions in English language only for a total of 800 marks. The total number of questions in the NEET PG exam have been reduced to 200 as compared to 300 questions in the NEET PG 2020 paper.

Candidates taking the NEET PG test will be provided with a protective face shield, face mask and sanitizer sachets individually at test centres.