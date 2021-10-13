  • Home
  • Education
  • NBE To Release NEET PG 2021 Updated Scorecard Tomorrow; Details Here

NBE To Release NEET PG 2021 Updated Scorecard Tomorrow; Details Here

NEET PG Scorecard: NEET PG 2021 scorecard will be released again at nbe.edu.in tomorrow, October 14 due to a typographical error in the cut-off scores.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 13, 2021 3:27 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2021 Score Card To Be Released On October 9
NEET PG 2021 Result Declared; Direct Link, Scores Here
NEET PG 2021 Result Declared; Link Soon
‘Not Footballs’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Centre Over Changes In NEET PG SS Syllabus
NEET PG 2021: Things Candidates Should Know About AIQ Counselling
NEET-PG 2021 Held Across Country; 1.6 Lakh Candidates Appeared
NBE To Release NEET PG 2021 Updated Scorecard Tomorrow; Details Here
NEET PG scorecard to be released again due to a typographical error
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release an updated scorecard of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) tomorrow, October 14. Although, the NEET-PG 2021 individual scorecards for candidates were made available from October 8, but a typographical error in the cut-off scores has been noted in the NEET-PG 2021 scorecard for OBC/SC/ST and General-PwD categories and therefore an updated NEET PG 2021 scorecards with correct cut-off scores will be made available for download from tomorrow, October 14.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

The NEET PG scorecards downloaded prior to October 14 will be considered null and void, an NBE statement said.

“A typographical error in the cut-off scores has been noted in the NEET-PG 2021 scorecard for OBC/SC/ST and General-PwD categories,” NBE said.

It added: “An updated NEET-PG 2021 scorecards with correct cut-off scores will be made available for download from 14th October 2021 onwards.”

Candidates qualifying NEET PG will be shortlisted for admission to MD/MS/Postgraduate Diploma courses.

Candidates must score more than 50 percentile (40 in case of SC/ST/OBC and 45 in case of UR PWD candidates) in NEET PG 2021 to be considered for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.

Only those who fulfil the eligibility criteria provided by the designated counselling authority for All India 50 per cent Quota seats will be eligible to participate in the counselling round of the same.

How To Download NEET PG Updated Scorecard

  • Go to the official website of NBE -- nbe.edu.in

  • Click on NEET PG 2021 tab

  • On the next window, click on NEET PG 2021 applicant login.

  • Enter the required credentials - user ID and password

  • Submit and download NEET PG scorecard

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG NEET PG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSI CS June Result 2021 Live: Executive Result Declared; Foundation Result Soon
Live | ICSI CS June Result 2021 Live: Executive Result Declared; Foundation Result Soon
Bihar Class 12 Exam 2022: BSEB Releases Inter Dummy Admit Card
Bihar Class 12 Exam 2022: BSEB Releases Inter Dummy Admit Card
ICSI CS Executive Result 2021 Out; Direct Link Here
ICSI CS Executive Result 2021 Out; Direct Link Here
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exam Date Sheets Soon: Where, How To Check
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exam Date Sheets Soon: Where, How To Check
ICSI CS Professional Result 2021 Declared; Meet The Toppers
ICSI CS Professional Result 2021 Declared; Meet The Toppers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................