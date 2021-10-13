NBE To Release NEET PG 2021 Updated Scorecard Tomorrow; Details Here

NEET PG scorecard to be released again due to a typographical error

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release an updated scorecard of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) tomorrow, October 14. Although, the NEET-PG 2021 individual scorecards for candidates were made available from October 8, but a typographical error in the cut-off scores has been noted in the NEET-PG 2021 scorecard for OBC/SC/ST and General-PwD categories and therefore an updated NEET PG 2021 scorecards with correct cut-off scores will be made available for download from tomorrow, October 14.

The NEET PG scorecards downloaded prior to October 14 will be considered null and void, an NBE statement said.

“A typographical error in the cut-off scores has been noted in the NEET-PG 2021 scorecard for OBC/SC/ST and General-PwD categories,” NBE said.

It added: “An updated NEET-PG 2021 scorecards with correct cut-off scores will be made available for download from 14th October 2021 onwards.”

Candidates qualifying NEET PG will be shortlisted for admission to MD/MS/Postgraduate Diploma courses.

Candidates must score more than 50 percentile (40 in case of SC/ST/OBC and 45 in case of UR PWD candidates) in NEET PG 2021 to be considered for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.

Only those who fulfil the eligibility criteria provided by the designated counselling authority for All India 50 per cent Quota seats will be eligible to participate in the counselling round of the same.

How To Download NEET PG Updated Scorecard