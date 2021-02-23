  • Home
NEET PG 2021 Registration Begins, Exam On April 18

NEET PG 2021 registration link will be activated at 3 pm, and the last date to submit online applications for NEET PG 2021 is March 15, 2021.

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will commence the online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) on its official website today. The NEET PG registration link will be activated at 3 pm, and the last date to submit online applications for NEET PG 2021 is March 15, 2021.

The candidates who seek admission to MD/ MS/ Postgraduate Diploma programmes can apply online at NBE’s official website, nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021 examination is scheduled to be held on April 18 as a Computer Based Test (CBT). The result for the same is expected to be declared by May 31.

For candidates to be eligible for NEET PG 2021, they must have an MBBS degree (provisional or permanent) certificate issued by an institute recognised by the Medical Council of India. They must also have a similar registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council. NEET PG 2021 aspirants must also have completed a year’s internship on or before 30 June.

