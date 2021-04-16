NEET PG 2021 Postponed Amid COVID Surge

NEET PG 2021 has been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases

In view of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) has been postponed, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. The medical entrance examination was scheduled to be held on April 18. The decision was taken keeping the well-being of the young medical students in mind, Mr Varddhan added.

Latest: Know your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Specializations & Cut-offs, Check Now -NEET PG 2021 College Predictor

"In light of the surge in COVID19 cases, GoI has decided to postpone NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18. Next date to be decided later. Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind," Vardhan said in a tweet.

In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases,GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18

Next date to be decided later



Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind.@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #NEETPG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 15, 2021

Thousands of medical students across the nation have been asking for a postponement of NEET PG 2021. A petition has also been filed before the Supreme Court by doctors seeking postponement of NEET for postgraduate candidates.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE), which conducts the exam, had already admit cards on April 13.

On Thursday late evening, amid a growing chorus for postponement and rising COVID-19 cases, the authorities decided to postpone the examination.

"Looking at the present situation of the pandemic and taking into account the safety and wellbeing of the students, it is decided that the NEET PG 2021 exam scheduled to be held on April 18, 2021, be postponed. The next date of examination would be announced after reviewing the situation later. A notice will be issued well in advance before the conduct of examination," reads the official notification.

After reviewing the COVID-19 situation, a new date of the entrance examination will be released on the official website natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.