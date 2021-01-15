NEET PG 2021 Exam On April 18; Ten Points Candidates Should Know

NEET PG 2021 Exam On April 18; Ten Points That Candidates Should Know

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the examination date of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) on Thursday, January 14, 2021. As per the directive, the examination will be held on April 18 across the nation in a computer-based mode. The official notification released at- natboard.edu.in- clarified that only those students who will be completing their internship before or on June 30, 2021, are eligible to apply for NEET PG 2021. The NEET application forms will be released on the websites in a few days.

All the NEET PG aspirants seeking admission to the postgraduate medical courses are advised to follow nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The brochure will be made available soon.

Here are the 10 points that candidates should know:

1- NBE has clarified that the NEET PG 2021 dates could be amended or deferred considering unforeseen exigencies. The postponement would be announced after the consultation with the NMC and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

2- The NEET PG exam is conducted every year for Master of Surgery, Doctor of Medicine, and PG Diploma seats.

3- NEET PG entrance exam offers admission to 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS) seats, 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD) seats, and 1,979 PG Diploma seats at 6,102 government, private, Deemed, and Central Universities.

4- In the year 2020, as many as 1,67,102 aspirants registered to appear in the NEET PG exam, of which only 1,60,888 candidates took the online test.

5- Candidates willing to appear in NEET PG 2021 must have an MBBS degree certificate issued by a medical institute recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

6- Aspirants must have a provisional/permanent registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.

7- All those candidates who have completed their MBBS from Jammu and Kashmir will be eligible for admission to the 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats only if they have been the nominees of the Government of India for the Central Pool Quota Seats.

8- NBE NEET PG application correction facility will be made available once the registration is over. All those candidates who have successfully registered on the official website will be able to edit their details through the NEET PG registration correction facility.

9- NBE will release the details of NEET PG 2021 exam centres along with the information brochure on the official website. Last year, the NEET PG exam was conducted in 162 cities across India.

10- While filling the NEET application form, all the candidates will be asked to choose NEET PG exam cities 2021 as per their preference and convenience. The NEET PG examination centres will be allotted on a first come first serve basis.