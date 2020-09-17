Image credit: Shutterstock NBE Announces NEET PG 2021, NEET MDS 2021, And Other Exam Dates

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on September 16 announced the provisional schedule for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021), NEET MDS 2021, Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE 2020 December), DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2021) on the official website, natboard.edu.in. The entrance examinations will be conducted as Computer Based Tests (CBT).

According to official information, NEET PG 2021 will be held tentatively held on January 10 and NEET MDS 2021 will be conducted on December 16, 2020.

NBE Exam Dates

Exam Tentative Date FMGE 2020 December Date December 4, 2020 DNB PDCET 2021 Date January 28, 2021 NEET MDS 2021 Date December 16, 2021 NEET PG 2021 Date January 10, 2021





“The Information Bulletins and the Application forms for above mentioned examinations shall be published on NBE website https://nbe.edu.in in due course,” an official statement said.

NEET PG is conducted every year for 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS), 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD) and 1,979 PG Diploma seats at 6,102 institutions. NEET MDS is conducted for admission to 6,501 seats -- 50% All India Quota (AIQ) and 50% state quota -- in participating institutions.

FMGE is conducted twice every year, in June and December, for provisional or permanent registration with the Medical Council of India (MCI) or any State Medical Council to practice in the country.