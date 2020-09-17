  • Home
  • Education
  • NBE Announces NEET PG 2021 And Other Exam Dates At Natboard.edu.in

NBE Announces NEET PG 2021 And Other Exam Dates At Natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2021 Date: The National Board of Examinations has announced tentative schedule for four entrance exams -- NEET PG 2021, NEET MDS 2021, DNB PDCET 2021 and FMGE December 2021 at natboard.edu.in

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 17, 2020 12:51 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2020: Medical Counselling Committee Reopens Registration For Deemed Universities
NEET PG Counselling 2020: Medical Counselling Committee Releases Mop-Up Round Schedule
NEET PG Counselling 2020: MCC To Allow Online Reporting On Individual Basis
NEET PG 2020 Counselling: Physical Reporting Of Doctors At Allotted College 'Essential Service'
Supreme Court Asks NBE To Consider Holding Common Counselling For Admissions In PG Medical From 2021
NEET PG Counselling: Important Notification For Candidates
NBE Announces NEET PG 2021 And Other Exam Dates At Natboard.edu.in
NBE Announces NEET PG 2021, NEET MDS 2021, And Other Exam Dates
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on September 16 announced the provisional schedule for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021), NEET MDS 2021, Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE 2020 December), DNB Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2021) on the official website, natboard.edu.in. The entrance examinations will be conducted as Computer Based Tests (CBT).

According to official information, NEET PG 2021 will be held tentatively held on January 10 and NEET MDS 2021 will be conducted on December 16, 2020.

NBE Exam Dates

Exam

Tentative Date

FMGE 2020 December Date

December 4, 2020

DNB PDCET 2021 Date

January 28, 2021

NEET MDS 2021 Date

December 16, 2021

NEET PG 2021 Date

January 10, 2021


“The Information Bulletins and the Application forms for above mentioned examinations shall be published on NBE website https://nbe.edu.in in due course,” an official statement said.

NEET PG is conducted every year for 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS), 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD) and 1,979 PG Diploma seats at 6,102 institutions. NEET MDS is conducted for admission to 6,501 seats -- 50% All India Quota (AIQ) and 50% state quota -- in participating institutions.

FMGE is conducted twice every year, in June and December, for provisional or permanent registration with the Medical Council of India (MCI) or any State Medical Council to practice in the country.

Click here for more Education News
National Board of Examinations (NBE) NEET PG 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CSEET Result 2020 Today At Icsi.edu, Details Here
CSEET Result 2020 Today At Icsi.edu, Details Here
IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Ends Today, Know How To Apply
IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Ends Today, Know How To Apply
NATA Result 2020 For Second Test Today At Nata.in, Know How To Check
NATA Result 2020 For Second Test Today At Nata.in, Know How To Check
Karnataka DCET, PGCET 2020 Postponed Again, Check New Time Table Here
Karnataka DCET, PGCET 2020 Postponed Again, Check New Time Table Here
JEE Main Is The Toughest Exam Ever: Pune Boy Who Got Admission To MIT
JEE Main Is The Toughest Exam Ever: Pune Boy Who Got Admission To MIT
.......................... Advertisement ..........................