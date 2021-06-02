  • Home
NBE Issues Advisory For Final-Year DNB, DrNB, FNB Trainees

The NBE on May 4 extended the services of DNB, DrNB, and FNB trainees as resident doctors for three months. As per the latest notification, their services will continue till new batches join, or till counselling of the respective entrance exams are completed, whichever is earlier.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 2, 2021 2:55 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NBE issues fresh instructions for NBE final-year DNB, DrNB, FNB trainees (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has issued fresh instructions extending the training period of final-year DNB, DrNB, FNB trainees, considering the ongoing “national exigency”. The final year resident doctors will continue their services till the time fresh batches of trainees join, or till counselling of the respective entrance examinations are completed, the NBE said.

The NBE on May 4 extended the services of DNB, DrNB and FNB trainees as resident doctors for three months. As per the latest notification, their services will continue till new batches join, or till counselling of the respective entrance exams are completed, whichever is earlier, the board said.

“It is clarified that all Final Year trainees of aforementioned batches shall continue to discharge the duties in this time of National exigency as may be prescribed by their hospitals….” the NBE said.

DNB Broad Specialty trainees will continue their services till fresh batches of trainees for the 2021 admission session join at hospitals; or till counseling for NEET-PG 2021, or DNB PDCET 2021 is concluded, whichever is earlier, the board said.

Services of DrNB Super Specialty trainees have been extended till fresh batches trainees join at the respective hospitals; or counseling for NEET-Super Speciality 2021 is concluded, whichever is earlier, the board said.

Similarly, FNB trainees will continue their services till the time fresh batches of FNB trainees for 2021 admission session have joined at respective hospitals; or counseling for FET 2021 is concluded, whichever is earlier, the NBE said.

