NBE FNB 2021: Final Mop-Up Round Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock NBE FNB 2021: Final mop-up round result declared

NBE FNB 2021: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the final mop-up round result of Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses 2021 today, June 2. Candidates can check the FNB final mop-up round result 2021 on the official website-- counseling.nbe.edu.in. "The result of the final mop-up round of the FNB Courses 2021 counselling has been declared and is available on the website http://counseling.nbe.edu.in," the NBE said in a notification.

ALSO READ | NEET PG 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, Steps To Check, Cut-Off Marks Here

"Candidates can proceed to join the allotted hospital or institution as per the schedule notified through the NBEMS notice on May 28," it said.

NBE FNB 2021 Final Mop-up Round Result: How To Check Result

Visit the official website- counseling.nbe.edu.in and click on the "FNB 2021" tab.

On the homepage, click on the "Result Final Mop-up Round" link.

The FNB 2021 final mop-up round PDF file will be displayed on the screen.

Save the result PDF file and take a printout for future references.

NBE FNB 2021 Final Mop-up Round Result: Direct Link

ALSO READ | NEET-PG Results Out, Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds NBEMS For Declaring Results In Record 10 Days

NBE recently launched 14 new Diplomate of National Board (DNB)/Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses. The courses offered by NBE are- Renal Transplant (FNB), Andrology (FNB), Minimal Access Urology (FNB), Paediatric Urology (FNB), Musculoskeletal Radiology (MSK Radiology) (FNB), Fetal Radiology (FNB), Paediatric Anaesthesia (FNB), Onco-Anaesthesia (FNB), Transplant Anaesthesia (FNB), Trauma Anaesthesia and Critical Care (FNB), Head and Neck Oncology (FNB), Bariatric Surgery (FNB), Cardiac Electrophysiology (FNB), Geriatric Medicine (DNB).

Meanwhile, the NBE has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 result on June 1. The NEET PG 2022 result has been announced on the official website- nbe.edu.in. Along with the PG result 2022, the NEET PG 2022 cutoffs has also been released. The NEET PG 2022 cutoff score (out of 800) for General/ EWS category is 275, for SC / ST/ OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) is 245, and it is 260 for UR PWD category candidates.