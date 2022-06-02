  • Home
  • Education
  • NBE FNB 2021: Final Mop-Up Round Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

NBE FNB 2021: Final Mop-Up Round Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

NBE FNB 2021: The NBEMS has announced the final mop-up round result of Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses 2021.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 2, 2022 9:30 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates: West Bengal Board 10th Result At Wbbse.wb.gov.in Tomorrow
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 At Wbresults.nic.in: How To Check Class 10 Result Via App, SMS
NEET PG 2022 Result Declared Live: Scores On Nbe.edu.in; Check Cut-Off Marks, Toppers List
CG SOS Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board To Announce 10th, 12th Open School Results Tomorrow
Bihar Board Issues BSEB ITI Language Exam 2022 Second Dummy Admit Card
NEET PG 2022: "Rank Does Not Define You," Says Topper Shagun Batra
NBE FNB 2021: Final Mop-Up Round Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
NBE FNB 2021: Final mop-up round result declared
Image credit: Shutterstock

NBE FNB 2021: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the final mop-up round result of Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses 2021 today, June 2. Candidates can check the FNB final mop-up round result 2021 on the official website-- counseling.nbe.edu.in. "The result of the final mop-up round of the FNB Courses 2021 counselling has been declared and is available on the website http://counseling.nbe.edu.in," the NBE said in a notification.

ALSO READ | NEET PG 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link, Steps To Check, Cut-Off Marks Here

"Candidates can proceed to join the allotted hospital or institution as per the schedule notified through the NBEMS notice on May 28," it said.

NBE FNB 2021 Final Mop-up Round Result: How To Check Result

  • Visit the official website- counseling.nbe.edu.in and click on the "FNB 2021" tab.
  • On the homepage, click on the "Result Final Mop-up Round" link.
  • The FNB 2021 final mop-up round PDF file will be displayed on the screen.
  • Save the result PDF file and take a printout for future references.

NBE FNB 2021 Final Mop-up Round Result: Direct Link

ALSO READ | NEET-PG Results Out, Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds NBEMS For Declaring Results In Record 10 Days

NBE recently launched 14 new Diplomate of National Board (DNB)/Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses. The courses offered by NBE are- Renal Transplant (FNB), Andrology (FNB), Minimal Access Urology (FNB), Paediatric Urology (FNB), Musculoskeletal Radiology (MSK Radiology) (FNB), Fetal Radiology (FNB), Paediatric Anaesthesia (FNB), Onco-Anaesthesia (FNB), Transplant Anaesthesia (FNB), Trauma Anaesthesia and Critical Care (FNB), Head and Neck Oncology (FNB), Bariatric Surgery (FNB), Cardiac Electrophysiology (FNB), Geriatric Medicine (DNB).

Meanwhile, the NBE has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 result on June 1. The NEET PG 2022 result has been announced on the official website- nbe.edu.in. Along with the PG result 2022, the NEET PG 2022 cutoffs has also been released. The NEET PG 2022 cutoff score (out of 800) for General/ EWS category is 275, for SC / ST/ OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) is 245, and it is 260 for UR PWD category candidates.

Click here for more Education News
NBE result

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates: West Bengal Board 10th Result At Wbbse.wb.gov.in Tomorrow
Live | WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates: West Bengal Board 10th Result At Wbbse.wb.gov.in Tomorrow
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 At Wbresults.nic.in: How To Check Class 10 Result Via App, SMS
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 At Wbresults.nic.in: How To Check Class 10 Result Via App, SMS
NEET PG 2022 Result Declared Live: Scores On Nbe.edu.in; Check Cut-Off Marks, Toppers List
Live | NEET PG 2022 Result Declared Live: Scores On Nbe.edu.in; Check Cut-Off Marks, Toppers List
Educators Urge Karnataka Government To Revoke Revision Of Textbook
Educators Urge Karnataka Government To Revoke Revision Of Textbook
CG SOS Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board To Announce 10th, 12th Open School Results Tomorrow
CG SOS Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board To Announce 10th, 12th Open School Results Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................