NBE FNB 2021 Counselling Schedule Released, Round 1 Registration From April 26

NBE FNB 2021 Admission: The round 1 counselling for FNB registration will commence from April 26, the candidates can do so on the official website- counseling.nbe.edu.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 24, 2022 9:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: shutterstock.com

NBE FNB 2021 Admission: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Sunday, April 24 released the online merit based counselling schedule for admission to Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses for 2021 admission session. The round 1 counselling for FNB registration will commence from April 26, the candidates can do so on the official website- counseling.nbe.edu.in. The round 1 allotment result will be announced on April 29. “All candidates will be registered once during the start of the counseling process. No registration is permissible once the window of registration is closed. There is no other methodology for participation in the counseling for FNB 2021 admission session," NBE official notice mentioned.

The FNB 2021 round 2 counselling schedule will commence from May 10, and the further round of counslling will depend on the vacant seats. The detail FNB 2021 counselling schedule is available on the official website- counseling.nbe.edu.in.

Meanwhile, NBE recently launched 14 new Diplomate of National Board (DNB)/Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses. The courses offered by NBE are- Renal Transplant (FNB), Andrology (FNB), Minimal Access Urology (FNB), Paediatric Urology (FNB), Musculoskeletal Radiology (MSK Radiology) (FNB), Fetal Radiology (FNB), Paediatric Anaesthesia (FNB), Onco-Anaesthesia (FNB), Transplant Anaesthesia (FNB), Trauma Anaesthesia and Critical Care (FNB), Head and Neck Oncology (FNB), Bariatric Surgery (FNB), Cardiac Electrophysiology (FNB), Geriatric Medicine (DNB).

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) was established in 1975 by the Government of India with the prime objective of improving the quality of Medical Education by establishing high and uniform standards of postgraduate examinations in modern medicine on All India basis. NBEMS conducts post graduate and post-doctoral examinations in approved disciplines leading to the award of Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) and Fellow of National Board (FNB).

