NBE FMGE 2022 December Session Registration Begins; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check NBE FMGE exam 2022 schedule

NBE FMGE 2022 Exam: The National Board of Examination, NBE has commenced the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2022). The candidates who want to apply for the FMGE exam can do so on the official website- exam.natboard.edu.in till September 29. ALSO READ | NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important Advisory For Candidates To Change Nationality; Details Here

Don't Miss: Top Medical Colleges in India 2022, Check Now

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore Now

Recommended: Upskill yourself with online certifications in Medicine. Know More

NBE will also provide options to candidates to modify the application process. The candidates can make changes in the application process on the official website- exam.natboard.edu.in from November 1 to 6 and November 18 to 20. According to NBE, the online window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images will be opened from November 1 to 6, and to rectify documents from November 18 to 20.

NBE FMGE 2022 December Exam: Steps To Apply

Visit the NBE official website - nbe.edu.in Click on the FMGE link On the next window, go to new registration or applicant login Fill the application Submit and pay the application fee.

NBE will conduct the FMGE 2022 December exam on December 4, the admit card will be issued on November 28. The FMGE result 2022 will be announced on December 30.

FMGE is conducted twice a year for Indian, and overseas applicants to get provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine in India.