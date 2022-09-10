NBE FMGE 2022 December Session Registration Begins; Details Here

  • Home
NBE FMGE 2022 Exam: NBE will conduct the FMGE 2022 December exam on December 4. Apply on the official website- exam.natboard.edu.in till September 29

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 10, 2022 2:17 pm IST

Check NBE FMGE exam 2022 schedule
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NBE FMGE 2022 Exam: The National Board of Examination, NBE has commenced the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2022). The candidates who want to apply for the FMGE exam can do so on the official website- exam.natboard.edu.in till September 29. ALSO READ | NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Important Advisory For Candidates To Change Nationality; Details Here

NBE will also provide options to candidates to modify the application process. The candidates can make changes in the application process on the official website- exam.natboard.edu.in from November 1 to 6 and November 18 to 20. According to NBE, the online window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images will be opened from November 1 to 6, and to rectify documents from November 18 to 20.

NBE FMGE 2022 December Exam: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the NBE official website - nbe.edu.in
  2. Click on the FMGE link
  3. On the next window, go to new registration or applicant login
  4. Fill the application
  5. Submit and pay the application fee.

NBE will conduct the FMGE 2022 December exam on December 4, the admit card will be issued on November 28. The FMGE result 2022 will be announced on December 30.

FMGE is conducted twice a year for Indian, and overseas applicants to get provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine in India.

Foreign Medical Graduates Examination National Board of Examination
