NBE FMGE 2022 Admit Cards Out At Nbe.edu.in; Here's How To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock FMGE Admit Cards June 2022 are released at nbe.edu.in

NBE FMGE Admit Card: The admit cards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, or FMGE, are released today, May 26, 2022. The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the FMGE admit cards on the NBEMS official website- natboard.edu.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the FMGE 2022, can able to download the admit cards for the mentioned website. To Download the FMGE admit cards students have to submit their log in credentials on the portal.

The NBEMS has kept the admit cards on hold for those candidates who have failed to rectify the deficiencies in their applications. These deficiencies are- 1. Primary Medical Qualification Degree certificate/Provisional Pass Certificate- duly apostilled/attested by the Embassy of India in the country from where the primary medical qualification has been obtained. 2. Eligibility Certificate issued by the NMC/MCI (If applicable). 3. Proof of citizenship.

FMGE Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

FMGE Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

Visit the NBEMS official website- natboard.edu.in

On the homepage, go to the link that reads ‘examination’ and then select FMGE

On the login window enter your user Id and password

Your FMGE admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download and keep a hard copy for future reference.

"Candidates who fail to submit duly completed applications with requisite documents and/or fail to rectify the deficiencies in their applications by the last date prescribed for rectification shall be declared ineligible. Admit Card shall not be issued to candidates who are declared ineligible before the conduct of the examination," NBEMS on the notice said.