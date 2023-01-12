  • Home
NBE FDST 2022 Admit Card Tomorrow; Exam On January 20

Candidates are required to carry the FDST admit card on the day of the exam along with a valid ID proof.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 12, 2023 7:03 pm IST

NBE FDST 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2022 admit card for BDS graduates tomorrow, January 13, 2023. Once the admit card is out, it will be available for download on the official websites- nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. FDST 2022 will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode on January 20, 2023 and the result will be declared on February 15, 2023.

Candidates will be informed through SMS or email alerts and website notice regarding the availability of the admit card on the NBEMS website. The FDST 2022 admit card will not be sent to the candidates by post or email. Candidates are required to download their admit card from the website and affix their latest passport-size photograph in the space provided on the admit card.

Candidates are required to report at the ‘Reporting Counter’ of the test venue at as per the time mentioned in the admit card. The reporting counter will close 30 minutes prior to the start of the test to get time for security checks, identity verification and checking in for examination.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the FDST admit card along with a valid ID proof (PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport or aadhaar card) on the exam day. Candidates who have been issued admit card will be allowed entry inside the examination centre premises subject to fulfilment of documentary requirements.

