Image credit: Shutterstock NEET SS 2021, FET 2021 new dates announced; check here (representational)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced revised dates for NEET SS 2021 and FET 2021. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET SS) will be conducted on January 10, 2022, and the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) will take place on January 11, the board said.

FET 2021 has been rescheduled due to the postponement of NEET SS 2021 exam, the NBEMS said.

“...Pursuant to the deferment of NEET-SS 2021 to January 2022, the conduct of Fellowship Entrance test for 2021- 2022 admission session stands deferred to 11th January 2022,” the board said.

The Centre had earlier postponed NEET SS 2021 to January. The exam was originally planned to be conducted in a new pattern.

Stating the last-minute changes will have an adverse effect on the students, 41 PG qualified doctors moved the Supreme Court. They alleged that changes were made to favour general medicine candidates.

The Supreme Court, during the hearing, came down heavily on the centre, saying it can not make last-minute changes to such an important exam. The centre later informed the court it has revised the decision and the new scheme will be implemented from 2022.

"In deference of your lordships observations and interest of students, the Centre has decided that the revised scheme will be implemented from 2022. The present exam will be held based on 2020 scheme", the Additional Solicitor General told the Supreme Court.