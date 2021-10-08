  • Home
  • Education
  • NBE Announces New Dates For Fellowship Entrance Test (FET), NEET SS 2021

NBE Announces New Dates For Fellowship Entrance Test (FET), NEET SS 2021

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced revised dates for NEET SS 2021 and FET 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 8, 2021 10:17 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET SS 2021: Exam To Be Held In January; Check New Exam Date
Relief To Young Doctors, Centre Defers Change In NEET SS Exam Pattern From 2022-23
NEET SS 2021: Latest Updates On Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme
NEET SS 2021 Exam Pattern To Remain Unchanged: Centre Tells Supreme Court
NEET SS 2021: Centre Defends Exam Pattern, Postpones Exam To January
NEET SS 2021 Application Forms Released; Direct Link Here
NBE Announces New Dates For Fellowship Entrance Test (FET), NEET SS 2021
NEET SS 2021, FET 2021 new dates announced; check here (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced revised dates for NEET SS 2021 and FET 2021. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET SS) will be conducted on January 10, 2022, and the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) will take place on January 11, the board said.

FET 2021 has been rescheduled due to the postponement of NEET SS 2021 exam, the NBEMS said.

“...Pursuant to the deferment of NEET-SS 2021 to January 2022, the conduct of Fellowship Entrance test for 2021- 2022 admission session stands deferred to 11th January 2022,” the board said.

The Centre had earlier postponed NEET SS 2021 to January. The exam was originally planned to be conducted in a new pattern.

Stating the last-minute changes will have an adverse effect on the students, 41 PG qualified doctors moved the Supreme Court. They alleged that changes were made to favour general medicine candidates.

The Supreme Court, during the hearing, came down heavily on the centre, saying it can not make last-minute changes to such an important exam. The centre later informed the court it has revised the decision and the new scheme will be implemented from 2022.

"In deference of your lordships observations and interest of students, the Centre has decided that the revised scheme will be implemented from 2022. The present exam will be held based on 2020 scheme", the Additional Solicitor General told the Supreme Court.

Click here for more Education News
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty Education News NEET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration, Correction Window Closes In 2 Days, Answer Key Soon
NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration, Correction Window Closes In 2 Days, Answer Key Soon
DU Admission 2021: Over 60,000 Applications For Admission Under 1st Cut-Off List
DU Admission 2021: Over 60,000 Applications For Admission Under 1st Cut-Off List
Delhi's School Of Specialised Excellence To Have Semi Olympic Size Swimming Pool
Delhi's School Of Specialised Excellence To Have Semi Olympic Size Swimming Pool
How To Study At IIMs Without Taking CAT
How To Study At IIMs Without Taking CAT
Technology Can Never Replace Classroom Teaching And Learning: Manish Sisodia
Technology Can Never Replace Classroom Teaching And Learning: Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................