NEET MDS 2022 registration will start today at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the NEET MDS 2022 dates. To appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website -- nbe.edu.in and fill in the application form. The NEET MDS 2022 information bulletin will be made available from today, January 4. The NEET MDS application form portal which will go live at 3 pm will remain open up to January 24 (11:55 pm). NEET MDS will be held on March 6 and the result will be declared by March 21.

NEET MDS 2022 will be conducted on March 6 in computer-based mode. NEET MDS will be held for admission to around 6,500 MDS seats.

“National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-MDS 2022 on 6th March 2022 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country,” an NBEMS official statement said.

NEET MDS 2022 Registration

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in Click on ‘NEET MDS 2022’ On the links section, click on ‘New Registration’ Enter the required information and generate your user ID and password. Login with user ID and password and fill in the application form Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit

For queries, NBEMS has provided helpline number and email id to facilitate the applicants. These are: 022 – 61087595, helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in. Also applicants can contact NBEMS Communication Web Portal exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main for support on application.