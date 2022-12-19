NBE Announces Foreign Dental Screening Test 2022 Dates For BDS Graduates

FDST 2022 on January 20, 2023

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2022 dates for BDS graduates. The FDST 2022 will be held on January 20, 2023, on a computer-based platform in Delhi, NBE announced. The FDST 2022 exam admit card will be made available for download from January 13, 2023, while the FDST result will be declared on February 15, 2023. The official website for FDST 2022 is nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. Last year, FDST was held on January 10.

While announcing the FDST 2022 date, NBE in the information brochure said: “ FDST shall be conducted by NBEMS only at Delhi Centre engaged for the purpose.”

The board will also make demo tests available for the applicants to accustom them with the pattern of FDST 2022. The nbe.edu.in will host the FDST demo test for the benefit of candidates to familiarise themselves with the computer-based test format from January 10, 2023.

The Foreign Dental Screening Test for BDS graduates will consist of two question papers, comprising of 100 and 150 multiple choices with single correct response questions in English language only. No negative marks will be cut for wrong answers marked in FDST (BDS) 2022.

There will be no grace marks, NBE said adding that the candidate has to score 50 per cent marks in each paper individually to be considered qualified for appearing the viva‑voce examination.