NBE Announces FMGE 2022 December Exam Schedule, Application Process Begins Today

NBE FMGE 2022 Exam: NBE will conduct the FMGE 2022 exam on December 4 and result will be announced by December 30

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 9, 2022 12:08 pm IST

NBE Announces FMGE 2022 December Exam Schedule, Application Process Begins Today
NBE FMGE 2022 exam will be held on December 4
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NBE FMGE 2022 Exam: The National Board of Examination, NBE announced the exam schedule for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2022). The FMGE 2022 exam will be held on December 4, the application will begin from today, September 9 at 3 PM. NEET UG 2022 Result | Meet The Delhi Topper Vatsa Ashish Batra

The interested candidates can apply on the official website- natboard.edu.in till September 29 (11:55 PM). "Application form for FMGE December 2022 can only be submitted online at nbe.edu.in from September 9, 2022 (3 PM Onwards) to September 29 2022 (till 11:55 PM)," NBE notification mentioned. ALSO READ | NEET UG 2022 Result: "Want To Be A Doctor To Help Needy," Says Topper Tanishka

NBE FMGE 2022 December Exam: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the NBE official website - nbe.edu.in
  2. Click on the FMGE link
  3. On the next window, go to New Registration or Applicant Login
  4. Fill the application
  5. Submit and pay the application fee.

NBE will announce the FMGE result 2022 by December 30. FMGE is conducted twice a year for Indian, and overseas applicants to get provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine in India.

For any query, NBE has also provided helpline numbers and email ids. These are -- 022–61087595, fmgehelpdesk@natboard.edu.in, and exam.natboard.edu.in.

