NBE Announces DNB Final Theory Exam Dates; Registration Process Starts On October 29

DNB December 2022 Exam Date: The NBE will make the DNB/ DrNB 2022 application portal and information brochure available on October 29, while the DNB theory exams is set to be held between December 21 and 24.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 27, 2022 11:24 am IST

DNB December 2022 exam dates out
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the DNB/ DrNB final theory exam dates for December 2022 exams. While the NBEMS will make the application portal and information brochure available on October 29, the DNB theory exams will be held between December 21 and December 24. The natboard.edu.in will host the DNB theory exam application forms. Candidates will be able to register online for DNB theory exams up to November 18, 2022.

The DNB information bulletin scheduled to be issued on October 29 will contain details of the exam, DNB 2022 December exam eligibility criteria, fee structure of DNB theory exam, DNB scheme of examination and other details. NBEMS will conduct the DNB final theory exams at designated exam centers across the country.

While announcing the DNB/ DrNB exam dates, the NBEMS has said that it has issued helpdesk numbers for candidates. “For any query, please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595/ 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS Application helpdesk portal or at NBEMS Communication Web Portal,” the NBE statement said.

DNB 2022 December Theory Exam Dates

DNB/ DrNB Final Exam 2022

Dates

Availability of the Information Bulletin

October 29, 2022

Online Submission of the DNB Application Form

October 29, 2022 (3 PM onwards) to November 18, 2022 (till 11:55 PM)

Date of DNB/ DrNB theory Examination

December 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2022

