Navodaya Vidyalayas To Reopen With 50 Per Cent Attendance For Students Of Class 9-12

JNVs will resume for offline classes with 50 percent capacity

With Covid cases declining, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has announced resuming Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for offline classes with 50 per cent capacity. The JNVs will reopen in a phased manner for the students of Class 9 to Class 12. An official statement issued in this regard also said students will be allowed to attend classes and stay in hostels only with the consent of parents.

Although JNVs will resume classes in offline mode, provision of online education will also continue. The exact dates of opening of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas has not been announced yet.

Arrangements, the official statement added, is also in place for providing support to ensure mental and physical health and well-being of students through proper counseling.

Every JNV has to prepare their own standard operating procedures, or guidelines, based on the government’s guidelines regarding reopening schools in offline mode.

The online classes began from June 15, 2020. The schools had provided training to its teachers on the development of e-content and management of online classes and online assessment.The monthly exams had been replaced by periodic online assignments and the students who did not have access to mobile phones or laptops were provided with textbooks, papers, written assignments, and question banks.