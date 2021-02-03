Navodaya Vidyalayas Prepare To Reopen For Classes 10, 12

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) are preparing to reopen for Class 10 and Class 12 in all those states which have allowed offline classes. The schools will reopen while following the COVID-19 protocol as issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The students will have to get their parent’s consent to attend the schools. The decision has been taken to avoid any further loss of studies.

Every JNV has prepared its own SOP based on the government’s guidelines. The students will be called in a phased manner with few students still being asked to take online classes to maintain social distancing inside the classrooms.

Special arrangements have been made to open hostels for the outstation students. All the schools have been directed to form a team to manage any virus outbreak inside the schools.

JNV will open for the rest of the students in some time depending upon the COVID-19 situation and the arrangements made by each school.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas had closed for summer vacations in March 2020 during the nationwide lockdown. The schools already conducted term-end examinations.

The online classes began from June 15, 2020. The schools had provided training to its teachers on the development of e-content and management of online classes and online assessment.The monthly exams had been replaced by periodic online assignments and the students who did not have access to mobile phones or laptops were provided with textbooks, papers, written assignments, and question banks.