Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVST) Class 6 Exam Postponed In Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya

JNVST Class 6 postponed

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has postponed the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for admission to Class 6 in the states of Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya. The exam scheduled for June 19 in Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya has been rescheduled. The new date will be announced at least 15 days prior to the date of conducting the selection test, an official statement said. The JNVST is held for admission to the centrally-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs).

Latest: Stuck with Maths and Science doubts while doing homework? Don't hesitate to ask unlimited questions from Mr. AL ASK NOW

“Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class VI for the session 2021-22 which is scheduled on “19.06.2021” in the states of Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya is postponed due to administrative reasons,” read a statement on the Navodaya Vidyalaya website.

“The rescheduled date will be notified at least 15 days prior to the date of selection test,” it added.

The JNV Class 6 selection test is conducted in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state. The selection test is held for a duration of two hours and has three sections with 80 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The three sections are Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test.

After qualifying the JNVST Class 6, shortlisted candidates will have to produce all the relevant documents as required by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Only after document verification, the shortlisted candidates can secure admission to the JNVs. As per the admission policy of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, at least 75 per cent of the seats in a district are filled by candidates selected from rural areas at the Block level and the remaining seats are filled from the open merit of the district.