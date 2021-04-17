Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVST) Class 6 Exam Postponed

JNVST Class 6 postponed, new dates will be announced at least 15 days prior to the date of test

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has postponed the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for admission to Class 6. The exam scheduled for May 16 has been rescheduled. The new date will be announced at least 15 days prior to the date of conducting the selection test, an official statement said. However, for Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya, the entrance test will be conducted on the scheduled date. The test is held for admission to the centrally-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs).

“Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class 6 for the session 2021-22 which is scheduled on “16.05.2021” in all the states and UTs other than Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya is postponed due to administrative reasons. The rescheduled date will be notified at least 15 days prior to the date of selection test,” read a statement on the Navodaya Vidyalaya website.

The JNV Class 6 selection test is conducted in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state. The selection test is held for a duration of two hours and has three sections with 80 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The three sections are Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test.

After qualifying the JNVST Class 6, shortlisted candidates will have to produce all the relevant documents as required by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Only after document verification, the shortlisted candidates can secure admission to the JNVs.

This is the second time that the JNVST Class 6 examination has been postponed. Earlier, the selection test was scheduled for April 10 and then was postponed to May 16, 2021.