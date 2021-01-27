  • Home
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST 2021) admit card has been released for Class 9. All the candidates who have registered to appear in Navodaya Class 9 entrance examination can download the admit card from the official website- navodaya.gov.in.

New Delhi:

JNVST 2021 for Class 9 is scheduled to be held on February 24, 2021. All the candidates who had registered for the examination are now required to download admit card, take its print out and carry it along with a government photo ID card to the examination centre.

Here’s the direct link for Navodaya Class 9 Admit Card

JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, go to the recent updates section

Step 3: Click on the link that reads: “Please Click Here for downloading the admit card for class IX Lateral Entry Selection Test – 2021”

Step 4: A new window will open

Step 5: Enter your username and password and the Captcha information to login and download your admit card.

