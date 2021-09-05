Image credit: Shutterstock JNVST Class 6 admission test rescheduled for students of Sheopur and Shivpuri districts

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for Class 6 has been rescheduled by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The JNVST Class 6 admission test has been rescheduled for the students of Sheopur and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh state. The test will now be held on September 26, 2021. “Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class VI for the session 2021-22 which was scheduled on 11-08-2021 is now rescheduled on 26-09-2021 for the District Sheopur and Shivpuri of Madhya Pradesh State,” the official notification read.

The notice is available on the official site on Navodaya Vidyalaya-- navodaya.gov.in.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Earlier, the Class 6 entrance examination was scheduled to be held on August 11, 2021.

For the rest of the students, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 was held on August 11. As per data shared by the Central Board of Secondary Education, JNVST 2021 was conducted at 11,152 centres in 644 districts across the country. Around 14 lakh students had taken JNVST 2021 on August 11. As many as 47,320 candidates will be shortlisted for admission to Class 6 in Navodaya Schools.

For Class 6 students, JNVST 2021 is held in English, Hindi, and the regional language of each state. The duration of the examination is two hours and the paper is divided into three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test, and Language Test.

The question paper comprises 80 objective-type questions. Students are evaluated out of 100 marks.