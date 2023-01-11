  • Home
National Youth Day 2023 Tomorrow; UGC Asks Universities To Encourage Students To Take Part In Webinar

National Youth Day 2023: National Youth Day 2023 is celebrated on January 12 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 11, 2023 11:06 pm IST

National Youth Day 2023 tomorrow
New Delhi:

The National Youth Day is observed every year on January 12 to recognise and honour the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. This year University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the universities and colleges to participate in a webinar organised by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (O/o CGPDTM). The webinar will be held between 3 pm and 4:30 pm.

The office of CGPDTM, UGC in a statement added, will launch the 'IP Manthan' series where periodic discussions will be held under the IP Manthan series on the importance of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) vis-i-vis the economic and cultural development of the country. “To begin with, the issue of 'how youth can contribute towards the field of IPRs' will be taken up for the discussion on January 12 by eminent panelists,” it added.

In a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellors and principals, UGC said: “The life of Swami Vivekananda was devoted to national reawakening and he inspired the youth to work towards national renaissance.”

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863 in Kolkata. The National Youth Day is marked across the country at schools and colleges, with several programmes including speeches, music, youth conventions, seminars, Yoga Asanas, presentations, competitions in essay-writing, recitations and sports every year.

“The higher educational institutions are requested to encourage the students, youth to participate in the webinar,” it added.

University Grants Commission (UGC)
