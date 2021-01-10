Image credit: Shutterstock National Youth Day 2021: UGC Asks Universities To Celebrate Swami Vivekananda's Birthday

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities, colleges to celebrate the National Youth Day 2021 -- the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda -- on January 12, to take inspiration from his ideals and commemorate his works. In a letter addressed to the vice-chancellors and principals, the commission has asked institutes to organize different events, adhering to the COVID-19 restrictions.

UGC has asked colleges, universities to organize online lectures, webinars on the teachings of Swami Vivekananda on the National Youth Day. It has also asked educational institutions to host poetry recitation, essay writing, creative writing, debate competitions and use social media to share his ideas and teachings.

UGC has further asked universities, colleges to share activities undertaken by them on the University Activity Monitoring Portal -- ugc.ac.in/uamp.

National Youth Day is celebrated on January 12 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda -- a “great Indian youth icon”.

“Swami Vivekananda accorded great importance to youth power towards nation-building and universal brotherhood. Swami Ji considered education to be a continuous process in which all aspects of life, such as physical, intellectual, emotional, mortal and spiritual should be imbibed. His contribution to the creation of a new modern India is incredible,” UGC said.