  • Home
  • Education
  • National Youth Day 2021: UGC Asks Universities To Celebrate Swami Vivekananda's Birthday

National Youth Day 2021: UGC Asks Universities To Celebrate Swami Vivekananda's Birthday

National Youth Day 2021 will be celebrated on January 12 to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 10, 2021 9:13 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Odisha: 26 Teachers, 2 Students Test Positive For COVID-19 After Reopening Of Schools
India's 'Institutions of Eminence' Can Now Set Up Campuses In Foreign Countries
Indian Students To Continue Online Classes; China Denied Permission For Flights: Indian Embassy
Bihar BCECE Counselling 2020: Registration Begins Today At Bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
High Court Asks Odisha Government To Accept Fee Waiver Slab For Private Schools
NSP Portal: State-Wise Scholarship Schemes For School, College Students
National Youth Day 2021: UGC Asks Universities To Celebrate Swami Vivekananda's Birthday
National Youth Day 2021: UGC Asks Universities To Celebrate Swami Vivekananda's Birthday
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities, colleges to celebrate the National Youth Day 2021 -- the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda -- on January 12, to take inspiration from his ideals and commemorate his works. In a letter addressed to the vice-chancellors and principals, the commission has asked institutes to organize different events, adhering to the COVID-19 restrictions.

UGC has asked colleges, universities to organize online lectures, webinars on the teachings of Swami Vivekananda on the National Youth Day. It has also asked educational institutions to host poetry recitation, essay writing, creative writing, debate competitions and use social media to share his ideas and teachings.

UGC has further asked universities, colleges to share activities undertaken by them on the University Activity Monitoring Portal -- ugc.ac.in/uamp.

National Youth Day is celebrated on January 12 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda -- a “great Indian youth icon”.

“Swami Vivekananda accorded great importance to youth power towards nation-building and universal brotherhood. Swami Ji considered education to be a continuous process in which all aspects of life, such as physical, intellectual, emotional, mortal and spiritual should be imbibed. His contribution to the creation of a new modern India is incredible,” UGC said.

Click here for more Education News
Swami Vivekananda National Youth Day Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha: 26 Teachers, 2 Students Test Positive For COVID-19 After Reopening Of Schools
Odisha: 26 Teachers, 2 Students Test Positive For COVID-19 After Reopening Of Schools
Indian Student Among Winners Of NASA App Development Challenge
Indian Student Among Winners Of NASA App Development Challenge
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Attended Second Convocation Of Sanskriti University
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Attended Second Convocation Of Sanskriti University
Maharashtra: Decision To Reopen Colleges To Be Taken By January 20
Maharashtra: Decision To Reopen Colleges To Be Taken By January 20
Manish Sisodia Launches Skill-Enhancing Programme For English Teachers Of Delhi Government Schools
Manish Sisodia Launches Skill-Enhancing Programme For English Teachers Of Delhi Government Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................