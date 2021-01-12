  • Home
National Youth Day 2021: Know History, Significance, Theme For This Year

National Youth Day 2021: National Youth Day 2021 is celebrated on January 12 to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 12, 2021 9:05 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

National Youth Day is celebrated every year on January 12 to recognise and honour the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. This year, the higher education regulatory body, University Grants Commission, has also asked the universities and colleges to celebrate the National Youth Day and take inspiration from his ideals and commemorate his works.

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863 at Kolkata. National Youth Day is celebrated across the nation at schools and colleges, with several programmes including speeches, music, youth conventions, seminars, Yoga Asanas, presentations, competitions in essay-writing, recitations and sports every year. However, this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and most educational institutions being shut, the celebrations will be different.

In a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellors and principals, UGC has asked institutes to organize different events, adhering to the COVID-19 restrictions. UGC has asked colleges, universities to organize online lectures, webinars on the teachings of Swami Vivekananda on the National Youth Day. It has also asked educational institutions to host poetry recitation, essay writing, creative writing, debate competitions and use social media to share his ideas and teachings.

“Swami Vivekananda accorded great importance to youth power towards nation-building and universal brotherhood. Swami Ji considered education to be a continuous process in which all aspects of life, such as physical, intellectual, emotional, mortal and spiritual should be imbibed. His contribution to the creation of a new modern India is incredible,” UGC said.

Swami Vivekananda National Youth Day University Grants Commission (UGC)
