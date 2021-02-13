  • Home
Every year in India, February 13 is celebrated as National Women's Day. On this day, one of the most prominent figures in India's struggle for freedom from British rule, Sarojini Naidu was born. Her work as a poet earned the title- "Nightingale of India".

Sarojini Naidu was born on February 13, 1879. She was appointed as a resident of the Indian National Congress in 1925 and later went on to become the governor of the United Province (now known as Uttar Pradesh) in 1947. She was imprisoned for almost 21 months during Mahatma Gandhi’s quit India movement.

India's first woman governor, Ms Naidu hailed from a Bengali family in Hyderabad. She completed her education in Chennai and later went to London and Cambridge to pursue higher studies.

Sarojini Naidu is famous all over the world for her literary contribution. Some of her poems have also been included in the school curriculum. Her literary works include Golden Threshold (1905), The Bird of Time: Songs of Life, Death, and the Spring, The Broken Wing: Songs of Love, Death and the Spring, The Gift of India, Muhammad Jinnah: An Ambassador of Unity, The Sceptred Flute: Songs of India, Kitabistan, The Indian Weavers.

Sarojini Naidu College for Women, Kolkata
