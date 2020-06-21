National Testing Agency Launches Hindi Tests Feature On National Test Abhyas Mobile Application

Hindi Tests Feature Launched On NTA’s National Test Abhyas Mobile App

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has launched a new Hindi Tests feature on its National Test Abhyas Mobile App. The mobile application, launched on May 19 to enable students to prepare for JEE Main and NEET, provides mock tests and detailed results to the test takers. This new Hindi tests feature will let an engineering and medical aspirant take the mock tests in Hindi.

Students who have already installed the Test Abhyas App can start attempting mock tests in Hindi while others can download it from Google Play Store. The latest version of the app offers navigation, instructions, test taking and analysis in English and Hindi. In order to take the mock tests of JEE Main and NEET in Hindi, aspiring students can sign up with basic details like names and email ids and choose Hindi as their preferred language.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Aspirants of JEE Main and NEET can download the tests in either English or Hindi and attempt them offline. NTA provides a test daily for students to practice and attempt the tests from their homes and the app also releases detailed test results immediately along with detailed analysis of the students’ performance in their preferred language.

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today in a social media post announced that NTA has launched Hindi Tests feature on National Test Abhyas mobile app. He said that JEE Main and NEET aspiring students preferring Hindi can now practice on their mobile devices with Hindi mock tests released on the National Test Abhyas smartphone app by NTA.

मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि आज @DG_NTA द्वारा एक और बेहतरीन पहल की गई है, "नेशनल टेस्ट अभ्यास" ऐप में अब अंग्रेजी के साथ-साथ हिंदी के पेपर्स भी सम्मिलित किये गए हैं।

छात्र काफी समय से हिंदी में पेपर्स की मांग कर रहे थे। यह कदम छात्रों की मांग को देखते हुए उठाया गया है। pic.twitter.com/Tp6cSpGwdL — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 21, 2020

Mr Pokhriyal, further added, more than 16.5 lakhs tests have been given by students on this app, and more than 9.56 lakh students have downloaded the App.

“Students preferring Hindi medium were requesting to launch papers in Hindi language in order to help in their preparation. Keeping this in mind NTA has launched this feature for the app. Now Hindi language candidates will be able to practice or give mock tests for these competitive exams in Hindi. Hindi version is a boon for students across India, as now, it has become even more accessible to students whose first language isn’t English. It is sure to be used now by several more students, to prepare for their entrance exams”, the Education Minister added.