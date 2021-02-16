  • Home
National Testing Agency Declares IIFT 2021 Exam Result

IIFT Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the IIFT (MBA) 2021 exam results at the official website- iift.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 16, 2021 10:56 am IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the IIFT 2021 exam results. The IIFT MBA 2021 results have been released in the form of score cards in online mode at the official website -- iift.nta.nic.in. The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) exam is held for admission to postgraduate courses in management programmes. IIFT MBA 2021 score will be used for admission to the participating institutes.

All those candidates who wrote the examinations on January 24 can check the IIFT 2021 results through the website -- iift.nta.nic.in. Candidates can access the IIFT MBA 2021 result and the individual score cards with the break-up of marks using the login credentials including IIFT MBA 2021 application numbers and dates of birth.

IIFT 2021 Result -- Direct Link

Candidates will be shortlisted for admission to the management programmes on the basis of the IIFT (MBA) 2021 cut off marks. The qualified shortlisted candidates in IIFT 2021 will be called for counselling and seat allocation.

IIFT 2021 Score Card: Steps To Download

Step 1 - Visit the official website -- iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on tab ‘IIFT 2021 NTA Score

Step 3 - On the next window, insert the login details including application numbers and dates of birth

Step 4- Download and take a print of the IIFT (MBA) 2021 score card

