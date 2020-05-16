National Testing Agency Begins Application Correction For IGNOU Entrance, NCHM JEE

NTA has begun application correction for IGNOU entrance and NCHM JEE

National Testing Agency (NTA), after providing an extension in correction facility for NEET UG exam, today announced correction facility for a few other examinations. Applicants for IGNOU PhD and OPENMAT (MBA) exams, and for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) will be allowed to make corrections in their application form from May 16 till 5 pm on May 22, 2020.

Applicants will be allowed to make changes in their particulars including exam centre city for online exam.

Candidates will have to pay some additional fee depending upon the change made in the application form. The fee for availing correction facility could be submitted till 11.50 pm on May 22. Change request by any candidates without the requisite fee will not be entertained by the exam conducting agency.

Fee could be paid through credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, and PayTM. The final change will be reflected in the application form only after payment of fee.

IGNOU PhD is an entrance exam for admission to research programmes offered by Indira Gandhi National Open University and OPENMAT is held for admission to IGNOU's MBA programmes.

NCHMJEE is held for admission to B.Sc. course offered at 21 Central Institutes of Hotel Management, 25 State Government Institutes of Hotel Management, 01 Public Sector Undertaking and 24 Private Institutes of Hotel Management.

For further updates, applicants can visit the official website : 'ignouexams.nta.nic.in', 'nchmjee.nta.nic.in', and 'nta.ac.in'.