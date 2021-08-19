National Teachers Awards 2021: Education Ministry Releases List Of 44 Teachers

National Teachers Awards 2021 list released

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday released a list of 44 teachers who have been selected for this year's National Awards to Teachers. President Ram Nath Kovind will confer this award to 44 meritorious teachers on Teacher's Day, September 5.

Among the selected teachers, two each are from Maharashtra, Telangana, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Gujarat, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Nine of the awardees this year are women.

Among the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools, two teachers are from Delhi's Bal Bharati Public School Dwarka and Rajasthan's Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Jhunjhunu. A teacher from Eklavya model residential school, Karpawand, Bastar, Chhattisgarh has also made it to the list.

The purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The teachers were asked to self-nominate themselves between June 1 and July 10 and a jury had selected the awardees through VC or physical interaction on August 10.

The selection of the teachers is made by a State level Selection Committee/Central Award Committee.