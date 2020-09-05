National Teachers’ Award 2020: Sikkim Teacher Honoured For Integrating Poetry And Art in Mathematics

Sikkim Teacher Honoured For Integrating Poetry And Art in Mathematics

National Teachers' Awards 2020 have been conferred to the teachers by the President Ram Nath Kovind today. This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the President had felicitated the winners, finalised by the Ministry of Education, in a virtual ceremony. As many as 47 teachers across the country have been presented the National Teachers’ Award this year.

A Sikkim teacher has been awarded the National Teachers’ Award 2020 for introducing a method of teaching geometry, algebra and mathematical concepts through poetry, storytelling and art. The Government Senior Secondary School teacher, Lomas Dhungel of Sikkim, has integrated the understanding of nature in the teaching of Maths through stability and symmetry. His activities are “extremely child friendly” and have engaged children whose skills in Maths have shown improvement. While another Physics and Mathematics teacher from Telangana, Padma Priya Vummaji, has integrated the subjects with Arts and made them fun and easy.

Another award-holder Tapas Kumar Mohanty of Odisha has, however, developed practicable and adaptable methodologies for teaching children with visual impairment. Several publications dealing with teaching practices for the visually-challenged as well as many audio books for them have been introduced by Mr Mohanty to keep up with learning needs at higher education levels. He has also earned respect as an important “State Resource Person” for developing teaching learning materials and processes for teaching of children with special needs in general schools as well as a trainer for orienting teachers on the use of these practices.

Sudha Painuli of Eklavaya Model Residential School, Uttarakhand, has been conferred the National Teacher’ Award 2020 for creating programmes in order to inculcate the love of learning amongst tribal children through innovative concepts like theatre education, youth parliaments and ecological projects, while at the same time integrating indigenous understanding of the area from where her students come. While another Principal of Uttarakhand Dr. Kewalanand Kandpal has helped bridge a big gender gap in enrolment and also successfully mobilising resources from the community for land and infrastructure for the school including a safe and stable water supply system for the students.