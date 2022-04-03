National Sugar Institute Admissions 2022: Application Process To Commence On April 11; Check Exam Date

  • Home
NSI Admissions 2022: The application process for Indian candidates will be concluded on May 27, while for foreign candidates, the registration process will end on May 6. NSI admission test 2022 will be held on June 26

NSI admission test 2022 will be held on Sunday, June 26
NSI Admissions 2022: The application process for the National Sugar Institute (NSI), Kanpur admissions for the academic session 2022-23 will commence from April 11. The interested candidates can apply online on the official website- nsi.gov.in.

The application process for Indian candidates will be concluded on May 27, while for foreign candidates, the registration process will end on May 6. The application fee for all candidates is Rs 1,500, while Rs 1,000 for the reserve category candidates- SC/ ST.

NSI admission test 2022 will be held on Sunday, June 26 at Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Kanpur, Patna, Meerut and Gorakhpur. The admit card will be available to download from June 17 onwards.

NSI Admissions 2022: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website- nsi.gov.in
  • Click on the application process link
  • Fill the details and upload required documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit
  • Download, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can also apply offline, they need to send their application form by registered post/ speed post to "Director, National Sugar Institute, Kalyanpur, Kanpur-208017, India."

The entrance exam 2022 is being conducted for admissions to various post graduate (PG Diploma), certificate and fellowship programmes offered at the institute. For further details on National Sugar Institute admission process, please visit the website- nsi.gov.in.

National Sugar Institute, Kanpur

