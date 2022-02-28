National Science Day: Minister Of State For Education Subhas Sarkar Addresses IGNOU Students

National Science Day at IGNOU, MoS for Education addresses students

The Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar addressed the National Science Day celebration today at theIndira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). The webinar was organised by the open university’s School of Sciences. The theme of the National Science Day celebration was ‘Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future’. The webinar was presided over by Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-chancellor, IGNOU.

While addressing the webinar, Dr Sarkar spoke about the importance of the National Science Day and highlighted that Sir C V Raman made his discovery in a simple laboratory with far less than what is common today.

Dr Subhas Sarkar also mentioned that Science generates solutions for everyday life and has a specific role for the benefit of our society. Science day is not just about applauding the discovery of the Raman effect but it is the day that inspires us to think of all the names associated with Science and technology, the MoS Education said.

Remembering several scientists of the country including Homi Jehangir Bhabha, Satyendra Nath Bose, Meghnad Saha, Jagadish Chandra Bose, Vikram Sarabhai, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Asima Chatterjee who made remarkable achievements in their fields, the minister also highlighted the traditions of Indian scientists over the centuries and their important contributions to the world of Sciences, Mathematics, Ayurveda, Literature, Economics, Engineering, Astronomy, and Human values.

He appreciated the role of IGNOU in nurturing scientific talent by providing quality science education in natural sciences and interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary areas to the doorstep of every Indian household. It has the national responsibility of promoting and setting benchmarks for Open and Distance Learning (ODL).

According to an IGNOU statement Dr Sarkar also spoke about a week-long science festival Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate, as a part of Government’s year-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme and its four themes. He urged to utilize the demographic dividend in a meaningful and productive manner and stressed on a skill-based curriculum. He mentioned the mantra for today’s youth should be to become Job Creators rather than Job Seekers.

During the webinar, the Vice-chancellor Prof Rao applauded the initiative of the School of Sciences for conducting a National talent search for innovative processes/methods on the theme ‘Integrated Approach in Science & Technology for Sustainable Future’ from IGNOU learners.