  • Home
  • Education
  • National Science Day: Minister Of State For Education Subhas Sarkar Addresses IGNOU Students

National Science Day: Minister Of State For Education Subhas Sarkar Addresses IGNOU Students

National Science Day: While addressing the webinar, Dr Sarkar spoke about the importance of the National Science Day and highlighted that Sir C V Raman made his discovery in a simple laboratory with far less than what is common today.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 28, 2022 8:46 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU December 2021 TEE Exams From March 4, Hall Tickets Released
IGNOU January Admission 2022: Last Date To Apply Today
IGNOU PhD 2022: Entrance Exam Today; Last-Minute Instructions For Candidates
IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2022 Tomorrow; Instructions For Candidates
IGNOU Launches PG Diploma In Sindhi-Hindi-Sindhi Translation
IGNOU January 2022 Admissions Deadline Extended Till February 28; Here's How To Apply
National Science Day: Minister Of State For Education Subhas Sarkar Addresses IGNOU Students
National Science Day at IGNOU, MoS for Education addresses students
New Delhi:

The Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar addressed the National Science Day celebration today at theIndira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). The webinar was organised by the open university’s School of Sciences. The theme of the National Science Day celebration was ‘Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future’. The webinar was presided over by Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-chancellor, IGNOU.

While addressing the webinar, Dr Sarkar spoke about the importance of the National Science Day and highlighted that Sir C V Raman made his discovery in a simple laboratory with far less than what is common today.

Dr Subhas Sarkar also mentioned that Science generates solutions for everyday life and has a specific role for the benefit of our society. Science day is not just about applauding the discovery of the Raman effect but it is the day that inspires us to think of all the names associated with Science and technology, the MoS Education said.

Remembering several scientists of the country including Homi Jehangir Bhabha, Satyendra Nath Bose, Meghnad Saha, Jagadish Chandra Bose, Vikram Sarabhai, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Asima Chatterjee who made remarkable achievements in their fields, the minister also highlighted the traditions of Indian scientists over the centuries and their important contributions to the world of Sciences, Mathematics, Ayurveda, Literature, Economics, Engineering, Astronomy, and Human values.

He appreciated the role of IGNOU in nurturing scientific talent by providing quality science education in natural sciences and interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary areas to the doorstep of every Indian household. It has the national responsibility of promoting and setting benchmarks for Open and Distance Learning (ODL).

According to an IGNOU statement Dr Sarkar also spoke about a week-long science festival Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate, as a part of Government’s year-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme and its four themes. He urged to utilize the demographic dividend in a meaningful and productive manner and stressed on a skill-based curriculum. He mentioned the mantra for today’s youth should be to become Job Creators rather than Job Seekers.

During the webinar, the Vice-chancellor Prof Rao applauded the initiative of the School of Sciences for conducting a National talent search for innovative processes/methods on the theme ‘Integrated Approach in Science & Technology for Sustainable Future’ from IGNOU learners.

Click here for more Education News
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) National Science Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSEB Board Matric, Inter Results 2022: Official Website, Steps To Check
BSEB Board Matric, Inter Results 2022: Official Website, Steps To Check
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Exams In These States From Today; Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Live | Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Exams In These States From Today; Exam Day Instructions To Follow
National Science Day: Zilla Parishad School In Solapur Installs Prithvi Missile Replica
National Science Day: Zilla Parishad School In Solapur Installs Prithvi Missile Replica
IGNOU December 2021 TEE Exams From March 4, Hall Tickets Released
IGNOU December 2021 TEE Exams From March 4, Hall Tickets Released
Karnataka: Government School Students' Satellite Project Named After Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar
Karnataka: Government School Students' Satellite Project Named After Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................