National Science Day: IIT Kanpur Startup To Conduct Science Quiz For School Students

Image credit: Shutterstock The quiz will be conducted in three levels

AI Testified, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur incubated startup will organise an all India level science quiz on February 28, on the occasion of National Science Day. Students of classes 6 to 12 can participate in the competition.

National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 every year to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Nobel prize winning Indian physicist CV Raman. This year the theme of National Science Day is ‘Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future.

“Marking the occasion, and as a gesture of salute to the Indian scientists AI testified is pleased to announce the All-India Level Science quiz competition, QuizFied on the eve of National Science Day. The aim of QuizFied is in the endeavor to provide an opportunity to the students to participate in the quiz and bag the title of Young Scientist of the year Award,” an official statement said.

“This is the first time that all the 1053 Government schools of Delhi will be participating in this mega online competition,” it added.

The quiz will be conducted in three levels: Beginner (classes 6 to 8), intermediate (classes 9 and 10) and advanced (classes 11 and 12).

For registration and more information, visit schools.aitestified.ai/quizfied.