National Science Day: IIT Kanpur Startup To Conduct Science Quiz For School Students

National Science Day is celebrated on February 28 every year to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Nobel prize winning Indian physicist CV Raman.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 27, 2022 2:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The quiz will be conducted in three levels
Image credit: Shutterstock

AI Testified, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur incubated startup will organise an all India level science quiz on February 28, on the occasion of National Science Day. Students of classes 6 to 12 can participate in the competition.

This year the theme of National Science Day is 'Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future.

“Marking the occasion, and as a gesture of salute to the Indian scientists AI testified is pleased to announce the All-India Level Science quiz competition, QuizFied on the eve of National Science Day. The aim of QuizFied is in the endeavor to provide an opportunity to the students to participate in the quiz and bag the title of Young Scientist of the year Award,” an official statement said.

“This is the first time that all the 1053 Government schools of Delhi will be participating in this mega online competition,” it added.

The quiz will be conducted in three levels: Beginner (classes 6 to 8), intermediate (classes 9 and 10) and advanced (classes 11 and 12).

For registration and more information, visit schools.aitestified.ai/quizfied.

Board Exams 2022 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra 10th, 12th Exams In March; Admit Card Details
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Details On Round 2 Reporting Module; Important Guidelines
ICAI Study Materials, Mock Tests Helped Me Shine In CA Inter Exam: Meet Topper Kinjal Ajmera
Will CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Be Announced? Here's What Officials Say
Board Exam 2022 Updates: State-Wise List, Term 2 Exam Dates, Admit Card Details
