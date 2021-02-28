National Science Day 2021: Interesting Facts About <i>Rashtriya Vigyan Divas</i>

National Science Day 2021: Interesting Facts About Rashtriya Vigyan Divas
National Science Day or Rashtriya Vigyan Divas is celebrated on February 28, to commemorate the discovery of Raman Effect by Indian scientist CV Raman.
CV Raman discovered the Raman Effect in 1928 while working in the laboratory of the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata, which helped him in winning the prestigious Nobel Prize in 1930.
The theme for National Science Day 2021 celebration is “Future of STI: Impacts on Education, Skills and Work”.
“My greetings to the scientific community and science enthusiasts on the occasion of National Science Day today. On this day in 1928, Sir CV Raman announced his pathbreaking discovery of the 'Raman Effect' and changed the face of science in India,” Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted with #ScienceDay
Things Students Should Know About National Science Day
The basic objective of celebrating National Science Day is to propagate the message of importance of science and its application among the people.
In 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) asked the Government of India to declare February 28 as National Science Day. The Government of India accepted the proposal and declared the day as National Science Day.
India celebrated the first National Science Day on February 28, 1987.
National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) is the nodal agency to support and coordinate celebration of the National Science Day throughout the country, particularly in scientific institutions and research laboratories.
National Science Day is celebrated by organising public speeches, radio and TV programmes, science movies, science exhibitions on themes and concepts, debates, quiz competitions, lectures and science model exhibitions.
CV Raman, received the highest civilian award of India, Bharat Ratna, in 1954.
According to the academy citation, the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman "for his work on the scattering of light and for the discovery of the effect named after him".