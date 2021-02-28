National Science Day 2021: Interesting Facts About <i>Rashtriya Vigyan Divas</i>

Image credit: Shutterstock National Science Day 2021: Interesting Facts About Rashtriya Vigyan Divas

National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28, the day when CV Raman discovered the Raman Effect, a phenomenon in spectroscopy.

CV Raman discovered the Raman Effect in 1928 while working in the laboratory of the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata, which helped him in winning the prestigious Nobel Prize in 1930.

The theme for National Science Day 2021 celebration is “Future of STI: Impacts on Education, Skills and Work”.

“My greetings to the scientific community and science enthusiasts on the occasion of National Science Day today. On this day in 1928, Sir CV Raman announced his pathbreaking discovery of the 'Raman Effect' and changed the face of science in India,” Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted with #ScienceDay

