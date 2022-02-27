National Science Day 2022: Things Students Should Know About <i>Vigyan Divas</i>

National Science Day 2022: Things Students Should Know About Vigyan Divas
National Science Day or Rashtriya Vigyan Divas is celebrated on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of Raman Effect by Indian physicist Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman.
National Science Day or Rashtriya Vigyan Divas is celebrated on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of Raman Effect, a phenomenon in spectroscopy, by Indian physicist Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman. CV Raman discovered Raman Effect while working in the laboratory of the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata. For his discovery, CV Raman was awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize in Physics.
Since 1987, India has celebrated this day as National Science Day to pay tribute to the great scientist.
Here are some facts about CV Raman and National Science Day celebrations that students should know:
CV Raman received the highest civilian award of India, Bharat Ratna, in 1954.
He was awarded the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physics "for his work on the scattering of light and for the discovery of the effect named after him".
The objective of celebrating National Science Day is to propagate the importance of science and its application among people.
In 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) asked the Government of India to declare February 28 as National Science Day.
The Government of India accepted the proposal and declared the day as National Science Day. The first National Science Day was celebrated on February 28, 1987.
The theme of National Science Day 2022 is ‘Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future’.
National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) is the nodal agency to support and coordinate celebration of the National Science Day in the country, particularly at scientific institutions and research laboratories.
National Science Day is celebrated by organising public speeches, radio and TV programmes, science movies, science exhibitions on themes and concepts, debates, quiz competitions, lectures and science model exhibitions.