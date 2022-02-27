National Science Day 2022: Things Students Should Know About <i>Vigyan Divas</i>

Image credit: Shutterstock Here are some facts about CV Raman and National Science Day celebrations

National Science Day or Rashtriya Vigyan Divas is celebrated on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of Raman Effect, a phenomenon in spectroscopy, by Indian physicist Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman. CV Raman discovered Raman Effect while working in the laboratory of the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata. For his discovery, CV Raman was awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize in Physics.

Since 1987, India has celebrated this day as National Science Day to pay tribute to the great scientist.

Here are some facts about CV Raman and National Science Day celebrations that students should know: