National Science Day 2022: History, Significance And This Year’s Theme

Image credit: nobelprize.org For his work, CV Raman was awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930

National Science Day 2022: National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 to mark and recognise the contributions of scientists towards the development of the country. On this day, in 1928, Indian Physicist Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman made an important discovery in the field of spectroscopy, which was later named after him – the Raman Effect.

For his work, CV Raman was awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

Also Read | National Science Day 2022: Things Students Should Know About Vigyan Divas

National Science Day 2022: Theme

The theme of National Science Day 2022 is ‘Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future’.

National Science Day: History

The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), in 1986, asked the Government of India to announce February 28 as National Science Day. The government accepted and declared the day as National Science Day. The first National Science Day was celebrated on February 28, 1987.

National Science Day: Significance

National Science Day is celebrated to raise awareness on the importance of science. Educational institutions celebrate National Science Day by organising public speeches, radio, TV, science movies, science exhibitions on themes and concepts, debates, quiz competitions, lectures and science model exhibitions.