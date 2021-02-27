Image credit: Shutterstock National Science Day 2021: Know History, Significance, Theme For This Year

National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 across the nation to mark and recognise the contributions of scientists towards the development of the country. National Science Day is held to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect. On February 28, 1928, Sir CV Raman discovered Raman Effect for which the Physicist was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930. The theme for this year’s National Science Day celebration is “Future of STI: Impacts on Education, Skills and Work”.

Raman Effect is the phenomenon in spectroscopy discovered by Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman while working in the laboratory of the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata.

National Science Day 2021 Theme

The theme for this year’s National Science Day celebration is “Future of STI: Impacts on Education, Skills and Work”. The theme this year has been chosen for the purpose of raising public appreciation of the scientific issues involved and the impacts science has on education, skill and work.

National Science Day History

The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), in 1986, asked the Government to pronounce February 28 as National Science Day, for which the then Government accepted and declared the day as National Science Day. The first National Science Day was celebrated on February 28, 1987.

National Science Day: Significance

National Science Day is celebrated to raise awareness on the importance of science in daily life. Colleges and institutions across the country also celebrate National Science Day by organising public speeches, radio, TV, science movies, science exhibitions on themes and concepts, debates, quiz competitions, lectures and science model exhibitions.