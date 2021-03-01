Image credit: Shutterstock National Science Day 2021: DST Presents Science Communication Awards

As part of the National Science Day 2021, the Department of Science and Technology has presented the National Science and Technology Communication Awards, Augmenting Writing Skills for Articulating Research (AWSAR) awards, and SERB Women Excellence Awards and conferred Rajendra Prabhu Memorial Appreciation Shield for outstanding work in science media and journalism.

National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 across the nation to mark and recognise the contributions of scientists towards the development of the country. National Science Day is held to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect. On February 28, 1928, Sir CV Raman discovered Raman Effect for which the Physicist was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930. The theme for this year’s National Science Day celebration is “Future of Science, Technology and Innovation: Impacts on Education, Skills and Work”.

The AWSAR awards for encouraging science popularisation and inculcation of scientific temper has been presented to Dr Sangeeta Dutta for Outstanding Story in PDF category and Ms Pooja Maurya, First Prize in PhD category.

The SERB awards which strive to serve as a source of inspiration to women scientists who have the potential to become world-class leaders in their field of research have been presented to Dr Shobha Kapoor, Assistant Professor, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay; Dr Antara Banerjee, Scientist B, National Institute of Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai; Dr Sonu Gandhi, Scientist D, National Institute of Animal Biotechnology, Hyderabad; and Dr Ritu Gupta, Assistant Professor, Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur.

During the ceremony, Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan also released the first-ever National Science and Technology Databases on Science and Technology Awards in India and Indian origin Academicians abroad. “The database of Indian Origin Academicians is a unique database developed in the country and has a huge information base of about 23,472 Indian academicians and research scholars working in various countries,” an official statement said.