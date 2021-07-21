Image credit: Shutterstock The last date to apply for BTech programmes is September 15 and for other programmes, the application deadline is August 21 (representational)

National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) deemed to be university has extended the registration deadline for the 2021-22 session admissions. Registration forms for undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses can be submitted online at nrti.edu.in.

Registration is going on for undergraduate programmes – BSc, BBA BTech – and postgraduate programmes – MBA, MSc and PGDM.

The institute will conduct entrance tests for different programmes in the first week of September.

Admission to BBA, BSc programmes will be based on the NRTI UG entrance test result and selection to BTech programmes will be based on JEE Main 2021 scores.

MSc admission will be on the basis of the PG entrance test, and a subject test and interview.

The institute will consider CAT 2020, XAT 2021 and MAT (later than May 2020) for MBA admissions, in addition to the institute’s own entrance test. “Applicants shortlisted on the basis of their score in NRTI PG Entrance Test or CAT/XAT/MAT as above will be required to appear for personal interview; admission will be offered based on overall results,” it said.

“Applicants for the PG Diploma programmes shortlisted on the basis of PG entrance test, will be required to appear for an interview; admission will be offered based on the overall results,” it added.

The application fee is Rs 500 for general, EWS and OBC candidates and Rs 250 for SC, ST, PwD candidates.