National Medical Commission Warns Indian Students Against Admission In This Kyrgyzstan Medical College

Avicenna International Medical University, Kyrgyzstan is not recognised by the National Medical Commission, and a letter claiming recognition of this medical college by NMC is fake, the circular read

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 29, 2022 4:18 pm IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com/ Representational

National Medical Commission in a circulated dated November 28 informed Indian students pursuing medical degrees in Kyrgyzstan that Avicenna International Medical University, Kyrgyzstan is not recognised by the medical education regulatory body and a letter claiming recognition of this medical college by NMC is fake.

"This is to inform all that a fake letter dated September 16 stating that "Avicenna International Medical University (Bishek) is recognised by National Medical Commission and Indian students can study here to become a doctor" is in circulation under the signature of Secretary, NMC and Under Secretary, NMC," the letter read. "In this regard, it is clarified that the above letter is fake as National Medical Commission has not issued the same," it added.

Meanwhile, NMC earlier announced that it will no longer be associated with the prestigious Dr B C Roy National Award. It has also announced its disassociation with the Silver Jubilee Research Award and Hari Om Ashram Alembic Research Award. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on September 26 followed by another meeting with the Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on October 7.

- With PTI Inputs

