National Medical Commission in a circulated dated November 28 informed Indian students pursuing medical degrees in Kyrgyzstan that Avicenna International Medical University, Kyrgyzstan is not recognised by the medical education regulatory body and a letter claiming recognition of this medical college by NMC is fake.

"This is to inform all that a fake letter dated September 16 stating that "Avicenna International Medical University (Bishek) is recognised by National Medical Commission and Indian students can study here to become a doctor" is in circulation under the signature of Secretary, NMC and Under Secretary, NMC," the letter read. "In this regard, it is clarified that the above letter is fake as National Medical Commission has not issued the same," it added.

