National Medical Commission Relaxes PG Thesis Submission Guidelines As COVID-19 Relief

The NMC in a statement has also advised the universities and medical colleges to consider the theses submitted by the 2018-19 and 2019-20 batch students even if the final sample size actually analysed do not meet the minimum requirement.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 24, 2020 10:05 am IST | Source: Careers360

National Medical Commission Relaxes PG Thesis Submission Guidelines As COVID-19 Relief
NMC Relaxes PG Thesis Submission Guidelines As COVID-19 Relief
Image credit: Twitter @NMC_IND
New Delhi:

The Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to allow the PG degree students of 2018-2019 batch and 2019-2020 batch to submit their thesis at least three months before the Theory and Clinical/ Practical examination instead of the earlier six months.

PGMEB will also allow the 2018-19 batch students in broad specialities and super specialities courses to appear for the PG final examinations even if the 2018-2019 batch students have not made a poster presentation, read a paper at a conference or submitted a research paper for publication.

The NMC in a statement has also advised the universities and medical colleges and institutions to consider the theses submitted by the 2018-19 and 2019-20 batch students even if the final sample size actually analysed do not conform to the minimum requirement in the approved theses protocol of the study.

“In view of the dearth of clinical material during current COVID-19 pandemic, the Universities and Medical Colleges/ institutions are also advised that while evaluating the thesis submitted for acceptance for the batches 2018-19 and 2019-20, final sample size actually analysed may be considered even if it is less than the committed sample size in the approved thesis protocol for the study,” the NMC statement read.

The decision to allow these relaxations to the postgraduate medical students has been made by PGMEB, NMC after considering several requests by the students and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Medical Commission in their social media handle announced: “Relaxations for Postgraduate Degree thesis.”

